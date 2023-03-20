CCC Branded Car Gives Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights

Tinashe Sambiri| A truck that was branded by CCC change champion and businessman Gift Gonese of Gutu East Constituency is sending a strong signal to the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Gonese, a businessman and banker dedicated the vehicle to voter registration and mobilization in line with CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s new Zimbabwe vision.

“That’s our in Gutu East …yanetsa even SA , Botswana, Namibia….vamwe vave kutoiisa pamaposters using the same vehicle. The message is clear we are ready to win Zimbabwe for change under President Chamisa’s tutelage,” said Gonese.

