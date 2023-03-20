CCC Yellow Vehicle Sends Strong Signal To Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| A truck that was branded by CCC change champion and businessman Gift Gonese of Gutu East Constituency is sending a strong signal to the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Gonese, a businessman and banker dedicated the vehicle to voter registration and mobilization in line with CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s new Zimbabwe vision.

“That’s our in Gutu East …yanetsa even SA , Botswana, Namibia….vamwe vave kutoiisa pamaposters using the same vehicle. The message is clear we are ready to win Zimbabwe for change under President Chamisa’s tutelage,” said Gonese.

The CCC branded vehicle in Gutu East

