Jail Break At Gokwe Prison

Spread the love

By-Two inmates have escaped from Gokwe Prison.

The two were serving three-year sentences for unlawful entry, escaped from Prison, taking advantage of lax security on Saturday evening.

The escapees then robbed a shop owner at Gwehava business centre, a few kilometres from Gokwe town.

NewsDay reported sources saying that one of the escapees was re-arrested, while his accomplice, Decent Sibanda of Kana Mission, is still at large.

Sibanda, whose prison number is 357/21, began his three-year sentence on 1 June 2021.

He was expected to complete his sentence on 31 May 2023.

The escapees were reportedly at a prison farm near Gwehava business centre where they were looking after the prison cattle and maize.

After escaping from lawful custody, they robbed a nearby shop of some grocery goods and other valuables.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...