Nhlanhla Lux Says My House Has Been Bombed

By Dorrothy Moyo | As the ongoing South Africa #NATIONALSHUTDOWN continued Monday morning, Pro-Ramaphosa activist, Nhlanhla Lux announced that his house has been petro bombed.

There was a large police presence outside his home from the time it was allegedly petrol bombed early Monday morning.

Lux stated his mother and a youngster were inside the house at the time of the event and blamed Julius Malema’s EFF party for it.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous reported hearing the explosion at 4 am.

Details of possible injuries were not reported at the time of writing. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY , REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR MORE

