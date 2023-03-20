Nhlanhla Lux Says My House Has Been Bombed
20 March 2023
By Dorrothy Moyo | As the ongoing South Africa #NATIONALSHUTDOWN continued Monday morning, Pro-Ramaphosa activist, Nhlanhla Lux announced that his house has been petro bombed.
There was a large police presence outside his home from the time it was allegedly petrol bombed early Monday morning.
Lux stated his mother and a youngster were inside the house at the time of the event and blamed Julius Malema’s EFF party for it.
A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous reported hearing the explosion at 4 am.
Details of possible injuries were not reported at the time of writing. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY , REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR MORE