South Africa Businesses Shut At Braamfontein Area | #NATIONALSHUTDOWN

By Duma Shaza | Businesses were early Monday morning shut at the Braamfontein area, one of the hotspots of the NationalShutdoqn called for by EFF party leader Julius Malema.

Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down following a spate of alleged corruption that has left the power utility, Eskom failing to provide the nation with adequate daily electricity. Malema cites among other things, the Palapala Farm scandal in which Ramaphosa is accused of money laundering.

Some business in the Braamfontein area which was one of the first hotspots of the #NationalShutdown last night have decided to close their doors this morning in anticipation of more protests. @News24 https://t.co/JFjVybntR0 (@JKwritingz) pic.twitter.com/goBJ90y4JI — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 20, 2023

It appears to be business as usual at Gandhi Square right in front of the EFF’s headquarters with buses picking up and dropping off commuters. There is however a high presence of Joburg municipality cars keeping an eye on things in the vicinity. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/dpOY7DoWSZ — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) March 20, 2023

Today Be careful of people who are not police officers who have been given Police Uniforms like this woman Leputla Madingaan Emily, a patroller at Zandspruit Primary School. Maybe they’ve been given guns too. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/odbYdZN2J5 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 20, 2023

Now or Never, University of Limpopo, Turfloop Mankweng. No retreat children of Peter Mokaba.✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iZR4fw0TYV — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2023

