South Africa Businesses Shut At Braamfontein Area | #NATIONALSHUTDOWN
20 March 2023
By Duma Shaza | Businesses were early Monday morning shut at the Braamfontein area, one of the hotspots of the NationalShutdoqn called for by EFF party leader Julius Malema.
Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down following a spate of alleged corruption that has left the power utility, Eskom failing to provide the nation with adequate daily electricity. Malema cites among other things, the Palapala Farm scandal in which Ramaphosa is accused of money laundering.
Now or Never, University of Limpopo, Turfloop Mankweng. No retreat children of Peter Mokaba.✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iZR4fw0TYV— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2023