Yellow Revolution Unstoppable

Spread the love

!

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s yellow revolution is unstoppable.

On Saturday President Chamisa addressed thousands of CCC members in Masvingo.

Police details attempted to disrupt President Chamisa’s interface meeting.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“I’m in Masvingo..What an awesome Citizens Interface with the Change Champions and cluster leaders from across the whole province. A Great Zimbabwe is loading..#ZimbabweAgenda2023.”

The CCC leader also addressed thousands of party members in Bulawayo.

THANK YOU BULAWAYO! Let’s make Zimbabwe happy and great again.

Let’s make change happen! #Siyangena #AsifuniUbumbulu

THANK YOU BULAWAYO! Let’s make Zimbabwe happy and great again. Let’s make change happen! #Siyangena #AsifuniUbumbulu pic.twitter.com/z0wEAUf2uY — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 19, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...