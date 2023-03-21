A Six-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing

By-A six-year-old boy from Temperly Farm, Lionsden in Chinhoyi, went missing on 28 February and has not been seen since that day.

Police said the boy, Beverly Chifausipo, was last seen around midday on his way from school at Chifundi Farm, Chinhoyi. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)said:

The ZRP is appealing for information that may assist to locate a six-year-old male juvenile, Beverly Chifausipo of Temperly Farm, Lionsden Chinhoyi.

Anyone with information to contact ZRP Murereka on 0773461102 or national complaints desk 0242 703631 or report at any nearest police station.

Some members of the public have asked why a six-year-old would go home from school unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

