ZimEye
@zethidube it's a known fact that going into GNU with @ZANUPF_Official is a simple whitewashing process…where Zanu will come out smelling like roses and CCC will lose. I don't agree with GNU— Boss Salani (@mutssy_Salani) March 20, 2023
In the last GNU we were used and abused, to be dumped when ZPF were back on their wordAn agreement is only as good as the intention of people who sign itThere is no intent
— Rusty Markham MP Harare North (@Katazamhondoro) March 20, 2023
Timbotongawo isu is what everyone who runs for office would be saying in their hearts— Mr_kays (@Mr_Okays) March 20, 2023
It's a good thing because elections will never work here— 🅿️ANASHE 🇿🇼 (@Panashe_JJ) March 20, 2023
After the coup there was similar talk of a GNU pakazoitwa dribblings, eyes on the ball.— Tendai Hove (@tindofish) March 20, 2023
There's trading going on behind the scenes, Chiwenga's faction likely owns elections infrastructure backdoor & can throw Mnangagwa under the bus cutting a deal with Chamisa the person not CCC. In steps Chief saying why throw a brother under siding with mutorwa Chiwenga?
— Runyararo Mherekumombe (@runyamhere) March 20, 2023
They know that Zimbabwe will be great if Chamisa is leading but they also want the credit of being part of the success. Vanoziva kuti mkomana ane plan.— Kaygee01 (@ETeeKay90) March 20, 2023
so Chief Charumbira acknowledges kuti nyika yaitombofamba, in a subtle confession that nyika haisi kufamba the chiefs know, zanu pf everything else is jus hypocrytic denial#RegisterToVoteZW— zimboy🇿🇼 (@zim_villageboy) March 20, 2023
