Holy Ten Drama Continues

By A Correspondent- Holy Ten has had his fair share of social media crises and drama in the last two days, after his baby mama, who is based in Chitungwiza, outed him on social media and accused him of neglecting his child.

This follows trending news that Holy Ten had paid $15 000 lobola for his long time girlfriend Kimberly Richards.

In pictures seen by ZiMetro News crew, Holy Ten indeed got married over the weekend and in one of the pictures, a woman is seen blessing the couple marriage with a prayer.

Chelsea announced yesterday evening that she was solely responsible for her son with music artist Holy Ten.

It was revealed earlier today that the lady had previously tweeted that she was interested in Holy Ten and had feelings for him despite the fact that he had been living with Kimberly.

Today, a video circulated on social media showing Holy Ten at Chelsea’s home in Chitungwiza.

Many people were left in awe and wondering what would happen next.

