Missing Teen’s Decomposed Body Discovered

Karabo Manyama

By A Correspondent- The decomposed body of a teenage girl reported missing in Cyferskuil, near Makapanstad in North West, was found on Wednesday buried in a shallow grave at her boyfriend’s house.

North West police said the decomposed body of Karabo Manyama, 15, was found buried in a shallow grave.

“The decomposed body of 15-year-old Karabo Manyama was discovered on Wednesday, March 8, buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend.

“The boyfriend was arrested on the same day, and he was charged for cases of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Friday, March 10,” said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

Manyama, of Monageng Street in Cyferskuil, was last seen on Sunday at about 13:00 when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field.

She never returned home. A search was conducted around the neighbourhood and Cyferskuil precinct without any success.

In the Free State, police said they had finally cracked the murder case at Malekunutu section of Tseseng Village, where a man’s body was found lying in the yard of his ex-girlfriend, on Sunday. The woman’s new boyfriend has been arrested.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the body of a man who sustained two fatal open wounds on his head was discovered by the owner of the house on Sunday.

Mophiring said the man was identified as Mxolisi Mthombeni, 50, residing at Phomolong, next to Tseseng Shopping Complex.

He was the ex-boyfriend of a woman whose son was also found in the same place.

“Both the mother and her son alleged they have not seen the deceased for the past few months and were not in a relationship with the deceased anymore.

“On Wednesday, the new boyfriend was arrested and linked to the alleged murder of the deceased,” Mophiring said.

He was expected to appear in the Tseseng Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder.

