Mucherahowa Slams DeMbare’s Anti-Juju Gimmick

Legendary former Dynamos captain Memory Mucherahowa has heavily criticized the Harare giants’ team manager Richard Chihoro for his ‘anti-juju ritual’ against Premiership returnees Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

During half time, Chihoro performed an alleged anti-juju ritual by sprinkling some unknown substance at the Mpilo End goalpost to ‘unlock the nets’, after DeMbare had failed to break the deadlock in the first half, despite creating a lot of chances.

A towel belonging to Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, which he kept behind his goal and believed to have contained black magic, was later grabed by a DeMbare fan who skipped the stadium parameter fence and burnt to ashes.- Soccer24 News

