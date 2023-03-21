No GNU Before Or After Elections, Says Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any prospects of a Government of National Unity (GNU) with Zanu PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, before or after general elections expected between July and August.

Addressing hundreds of ‘Change Champions’ from across Mashonaland West gathered at the party’s offices in Chinhoyi Monday, Chamisa urged the electorate to vote in numbers in order to ensure CCC gains total control of urban and rural councils, Parliament and Senate.

The CCC presidential candidate said his party does not wish to enter into a GNU with Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF as did predecessors late former president Robert Mugabe and late opposition stalwart, Morgan Tsvangirai.

“We learnt our lesson, there won’t be any GNU before or after elections. Let us win resoundingly in local authorities where we will restore Executive Mayors, let’s have parliamentary majority in the coming elections.

“As a new political party, we performed exceptionally well in recent by-elections clinching 89 out of 132 wards which were being contested while for MPs we managed to win 19 out of 28 up for grabs. That was an indicator we can win all the way up to president,” said Chamisa.

Responding to journalists who quizzed him on how he took utterances by President of the Chiefs Council, Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira calling on him and Mnangagwa to dialogue, Chamisa said he was open to talks with his erstwhile nemesis.

“I always talk about it, that this country belongs to the people of Zimbabwe, we are one people.

“Negotiating is good, there is nothing wrong. No one can go it alone, it’s not Zanu PF alone or CCC alone, unity builds a country,” said Chamisa, who in 2018 controversially lost presidential polls.

“The message of building and uplifting each other is positive and important. Let’s dialogue, but engaging in dialogue doesn’t mean you agree, even if you don’t agree you will get to a point where you say yes we haven’t reached consensus but we have one vision.”

Speaking Sunday at Mafuva village in Masvingo West at the funeral wake of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s late mother, Chief Charumbira said Chamisa and Mnangagwa need to have tea together, even if it meant Chamisa bringing his own teabags if he feared being poisoned.

