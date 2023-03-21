No GNU- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has ruled out the consummation of another GNU following the 2009 catastrophe.

President Chamisa made the remarks during an interface meeting in Chinhoyi on Monday.

Speaking to thousands of Change Champions at the party offices in the same town, President Chamisa said:

“We have learnt our lessons, there won’t be any GNU before or after elections.

Let us win resoundingly in local authorities where we will restore Executive Mayors, let’s have parliamentary majority in the coming elections.

As a new formation, we performed exceptionally well in recent by-elections clinching 89 out of 132 wards which were being contested while for MPs we managed to win 19 out of 28 up for grabs. That was an indicator we can win all the way up to president.”

