Police Intensify Campaign Against Drug Abuse

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police says over 3 500 suspected drug dealers have been arrested since the launch of a special campaign against drug suppliers and peddlers with most of the suspects having already been prosecuted.

Police have intensified their campaign against drug suppliers and peddlers under a special operation dubbed “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”.

More than 3 500 suspects have been arrested and prosecuted across the country.

The campaign has seen police using sniffer dogs to search for illicit drugs in homes and vehicles in transit.

The police are also conducting random searches on individuals.

Some of the suspects who were arrested and prosecuted include a suspected Mbare drug kingpin, 31-year-old Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dama who was found in possession of sachets of dagga, top model Tumelo Nare aged 26 who was arrested for illegal possession of cocaine.

She is alleged to have overdosed while in a local hotel and walked naked before the police were alerted.

A police officer, Masimba Kunyongana is another suspected drug peddler who was arrested after he was found selling drugs from his car.

40-year-old Tonderai Mutizwa was also nabbed after he was found in possession of 100 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of one million Zimbabwe dollars.

The countrywide operation that targets drug suppliers and peddlers was launched last month to cut the drug supply chain. – ZBC News

