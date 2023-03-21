Tenant Kills Landlord For Evicting Him

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo man (34) allegedly killed his landlord for evicting him from his house.

Admire Mnkandla went on the run after his landlord, Mgcini Sibanda (44), was found dead on a toilet seat.

On 18 March, Sibanda had allegedly asked Mnkandla why he was still at his house in Nkulumane when he had evicted him in January 2023 and Sibanda beat him up.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police are hunting Mnkandla.

“On 18 march 2023 at around 11 PM, the now deceased Mgcini Sibanda a male adult aged 44 years had a misunderstanding with the accused person over an issue why he was still staying in his house while he had given him notice in January 2023.

“The accused person assaulted Mgcini Sibanda with an unknown object and he sustained injuries but did not report the matter to the police neither did he seek medical help. The accused person ran away soon after committing the offence.

The deceased was found the following day by a neighbour dead whilst sitting on the toilet seat. A police report was then made.

He had two cuts on the forehead consistent to have been caused by a sharp object, bruises on both knees and blood stains on the left arm,” said Insp Ncube.

He warned members of the public are warned against violence.

“At least choose better ways of resolving disputes and not take the law into your own hands. It may start as a mere assault which then turns into murder,” said the police spokesperson.

-statemedia

