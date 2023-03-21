Zanu PF Boss Bash ZEC Officers, Barred From Primaries

By-Zanu PF has barred its Harare Provincial Commissar Kudakwashe Damson from participating in the upcoming primary elections for assaulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials.

Damson attacked the ZEC officials on duty conducting voter education in Epworth, accusing them of wearing yellow T-shirts.

Damson is facing charges of contravening the Electoral Act by obstructing ZEC proceedings. He was remanded to 5 April on a $50 000 bail.

This was said by ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa while addressing the media at a post-extraordinary Politburo session in Harare on Monday, 20 March. Said Mutsvangwa:

We await the justice system to guide us in decision-making. Cde Damson, the PC for Harare province was disqualified.

We hope he will accept the decision. He still has a future in the party and is a hard worker.

The President stresses that the party is bigger than individuals.

This also goes to show that there is zero tolerance for violence There is zero tolerance against corruption and violence.

He also said the Politburo approved at least 99.9 percent of CVs of aspiring primary elections candidates.

Mutsvangwa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the ZANU PF First Secretary, will soon announce the dates of the primaries.

