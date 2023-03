Zanu PF Shares ZWL$1.5 Billion With Mwonzora

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has released ZWL$1,5 billion under the Political Parties Finance Act.

As has become the norm Zanu PF is sharing the money with Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T.

Zanu PF, which obtained 70,03% of the votes cast in the previous election, will get $1 050 450 000, while the MDC A, with 29,97% will get $449 550 000.

