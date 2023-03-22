CCC Namibia Calls For Immediate Release Of Job Sikhala

CCC Namibia continues to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala.

22 March 2023

Social democrats who are residents of Namibia are radically calling for revolutionary action in Zimbabwe and abroad in solidarity with the prisoner of conscience, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Today is #WiwaWednesday, a special day change champions resonated to illustrate the solidarity with the victim of state repression. It is now close to a year since the illegal arrest of the vibrant interim vice-chairperson on concocted charges.

It is infuriating to figure out that the clueless state has dismally failed to convict the firebrand leader since his state-sponsored arrest despite a clear lack of evidence. The court recently threw away Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala’s application for discharge on the case of obstruction of justice regardless of their incapacity to provide incontrovertible evidence against the change ambassador. It has become apparent that Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is a political prisoner who has endured ZANU-PF torture for 282 days in the hell-hole of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for crimes he did not commit.

What perturbs change champions in Namibia is that even murderers are enjoying their constitutional right to bail but the officer of the court and Mp for Zengeza West is rotting in jail! We are calling upon SADC, AU, and the international community to amplify their authoritative voices demanding freedom, justice, and equality in the motherland. It is not criminal to demand justice for the deceased Moreblessing Ali. It ‘s not an offense to stand in as the Ali family attorney. #WiwaWednesday.

Wiwa should be released unconditionally because he is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law. Where is our solidarity when Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala proceeds with this state-sponsored torture through long pre-trial detention? It is crystal clear that Hon Job Sikhala is being used to deter social democrats who are inspired by the varlour , nerve, and mettle in his astute leadership. After arbitrary arrests for more 65 times, Wiwa did not face any conviction, it boggles the sane minds when ZANU-PF continues to target him for his political beliefs.

Is it a crime to fight state-sponsored abductions and gross abuse of the fundamental basic freedoms? Is it a crime to belong to the Citizens Coalition for Change led by the Change Champion in Chief, President Advocate Nelson Chamisa? SADC and AU must intervene in solidarity with the incarcerated Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Zengeza West has been deliberately orphaned by the satanic regime to slow down voter registration, recruitment, and radicalization ahead of the crucial watershed elections scheduled for July\August 2023.

Moreover, ZANU-PF has exhibited its undoubted panic ahead of the harmonized elections. The unconstitutional detention of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is an attempt to rig the elections through intimidation, coercion, and torment. Wiwa is in anguish because of the impending elections. They are afraid of his extraordinary capacity to mobilize and radicalize the masses in our beloved country. CCC Namibia needs freedom, justice, and equality in the fatherland. ZANU PF should desist from capturing the judiciary, we demand the independence of the courts and all other state institutions.

Furthermore, CCC Namibia shall not tire in its revolutionary endeavor to ensure that Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is reunited with his loving family. ZANU PF intends to break the fighting psyche of both Hon Job Sikhala and the resilience showcased by the family. The district urges all change champions across the globe to give moral, material, and financial support to the disadvantaged family. Wiwa is the father and breadwinner in the family, 282 days caged at Chikurubi translates to agony in the family! Who is putting food on the table? The sadist regime does not care!

It is our revolutionary obligation to give support to the incarcerated members of the political behemoth. Solidarity!Solidarity!Solidarity!Solidarity!Solidarity! With Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. He deserves the freedom and justice like any other citizen. #WiwaWednesday. We say no to the selective application of the law. We say no lawfare! #ZANUPFMustGo.

WiwaWednesday

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

JusticeForMoreblessingAli

Freedom

Justice

Equality

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Ruhanya Robson

