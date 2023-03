Latest On Zanu PF Polls

ZANU PF Politburo update:

Approximately 99.9% of the candidates sailed through because President Emmerson Mnangagwa said no one should be left behind for any frivolous reason except where the candidate had a criminal record, says ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.- ZBC News

