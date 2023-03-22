Teachers Reject Govt 100 Percent Salary Increase

Teachers yesterday rejected government’s 100% salary increase, saying they remain incapacitated, while accusing their employer of dishonesty after reportedly dodging wage talks under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

Government representatives reportedly dodged the NJNC meetings set for Thursday last week and Monday.

In a memo addressed to Public Service Commission chairperson, Vincent Hungwe, dated March 15, Finance ministry permanent secretary, George Guvamatanga, said COVID-19 allowances had also been increased from US$200 to $250 across sectors, excluding the health sector.

“The increase in cushioning and COVID allowances from $200 to $250 across all sectors with exception to the health sector takes effect on March 1, 2023 for the security sector and April 1, 2023 for the rest of the civil service, taking into account March 2023 developments in the sector,” Guvamatanga said.

“The approved review of 100% remuneration to grow (Zimbabwe dollar) emoluments from deputy director and below for all sectors, take effect on February 1, 2023 for the security sector and April 1, 2023 for the rest of the civil service.”

Teachers have also been given an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance.

“This is an improvement to the school fees policy which discriminated against those teachers with no biological children, free primary school education up to a maximum of three children at government schools within the radius and introducing a government-funded funeral insurance framework,” Guvamatanga said.

Government pensioners will now receive US$100 from US$90.

