Woman In Miscarriage After Being Bashed By Ex-lover

A Harare man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend resulting in a miscarriage has appeared in court facing charges of assault.

The prosecution has opposed the release of the accused on bail.

Leonard Nyaruwe is alleged to have severely assaulted the complainant and threatened to shoot her after a misunderstanding.

The State argued that Nyaruwe might flee the jurisdiction of the court as he is a facing a serious offense that attracts a custodial sentence.

The State further submitted that the accused is most likely to interfere with the complainant, hence he will jeopardise the State’s case.

The accused pleaded to be released on the basis that he might be punished at work if he fails to report for duty.

The presiding magistrate is set to rule on the matter this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a suspected fraudster Tinotenda Murenje who allegedly swindled a home seeker of US$17 900 appeared in court this Monday.

The accused allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that he had a piece of land in Domboshava valued at US$30 000 before the complainant made a part payment of US$17 900.

The complainant realised he had been duped when the accused failed to show him the piece of land, demanding payment in full.- ZBC News

