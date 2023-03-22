Zanu PF Hooligans Disrupt Voter Registration Exercise

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF hooligans clad in party regalia are causing mayhem in Kuwadzana, disrupting the voter registration exercise during the melee.

According to CCC’s MP for Kuwadzana, Hon Johnson Matambo, the Zanu PF goons are intimidating residents, forcing them to produce voter registration slips.

“There is a worrisome trend we are observing in Kuwadzana. Zanu PF goons wearing party regalia are intimidating residents.

At Kuwadzana 7 Primary School the hooligans tormented residents at will and nobody stopped them. This is a clear violation of key electoral processes.

We are therefore raising the alarm, hoping responsible authorities will take appropriate action. This has been happening from Sunday March 19 to today and we are deeply concerned about such uncouth behaviour,” said Hon Matambo.

