CCC Councillor Dies

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change led by President Nelson Chamisa has announced the death of party official and councillor Edeline Huchu.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC described Councillor Huchu as a community leader and mobilizer par excellence.

“REST IN POWER CHAMPION: We’ve learnt with deep sadness the untimely death of our change champion, Councilor Edeline Huchu.

She’s a community leader, a mobilizer and a devoted Change Champion.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

