Hit-and-run Accidents Rise

HIT-and-run road traffic accidents are on the increase, with more than 10 cases having been recorded around the country this month.

Five people have lost lives in hit-and-run road traffic accidents since the beginning of the month.

Some of the cases which are being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police include a fatal hit-and-run road accident which occurred on the 19th of this month at the intersection of Old Mazowe Road and Bimha Road in Mt Hampden.

Police are also investigating a fatal accident that occurred along High Glen Road near an area known as ‘Pamasimbi’ on the 17th of this month, where an unknown motorist who was driving a commuter omnibus hit three pedestrians before fleeing.

Two people were also seriously injured after a hit-and-run road accident which occurred at the intersection of Harare Drive and Acturus Road in Greendale, Harare, on the 16th of this month.

The accident occurred after a motorist, who was driving a truck, rammed into a Honda CRV vehicle which had four passengers on board but did not stop after the accident.

On the 15th of this month, an unknown male adult died after a road accident that occurred in Harare, along Seke Road, opposite Empowering Ministries.

The suspect was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

ZRP National spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the alarming increase in such cases, warning motorists to desist from errant behaviour.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said, ‘‘It’s really disturbing that we have drivers who ran away after involved in accident while the law clearly states that a drivers should stop and render necessary support when involved in accident. So, as police we are warning drivers to desist from such behaviour. Members of the public should also assist with information that will lead to the arrest of drivers who may have been involved in accident but fails to stop.’’

More than four thousand hit-and-run road traffic accidents were recorded in the country last year.- ZBC News

