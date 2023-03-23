I’m The One Who Started Land Reform When I Was Dating Hunzvi’s Daughter – CCC Spokesperson’s Son

Dear Zimbabwe Economic Movement – ZEM,

I write to you today to express my deep concern for the current state of Zimbabwe. Our country is blessed with abundant natural resources and a rich cultural heritage, yet we continue to be plagued by corruption, inequality, and political oppression. The few hold all the power and wealth, while the many struggle to make ends meet. As a champion of economic empowerment and social justice, I firmly believe that the issue of land ownership lies at the heart of all our struggles.

Our history of land ownership is rooted in colonialism, where the British colonizers dispossessed Africans of their ancestral land and allocated it to white settlers. The Land Apportionment Act of 1930 cemented this division by segregating the land according to race. The black population, which constituted the majority of the population, was confined to crowded, arid regions while the white minority was given the most fertile land. This unfair distribution of land sparked violent protests by the black population, culminating in the Chimurenga War in the 1960s and 1970s. Despite the war’s success in gaining Zimbabwe’s independence, the issue of land redistribution remained unresolved.

The struggle for land ownership continued post-independence, with Robert Mugabe’s government prioritizing land redistribution as a way of correcting past injustices. The Fast-Track Land Reform Program was initiated in 2000 to redistribute land from white farmers to landless blacks. While the program had noble intentions, it was marred by corruption, violence, and political manipulation. The program’s beneficiaries were often political elites who were given multiple farms, while ordinary citizens were denied access to land.

The implementation of the Fast-Track Land Reform Program had a significant impact on Zimbabwe’s economy, resulting in food shortages, hyperinflation, and international sanctions. Moreover, the program led to the displacement of many white farmers who were forcefully evicted from their land and homes without compensation, due to the British government reneging on funding promises made under former Premier Tony Blair’s administration. This mass displacement caused extensive financial losses, destroyed entire communities, and further exacerbated the racial divide in the country.

Now, we find ourselves in a situation where foreign interests, such as the Chinese, are exploiting our resources, including our land. They are acquiring Title Deeds and using them to inject capital into their businesses, while Zimbabweans are being pushed off their land. This is not just an issue of economic exploitation but also cultural erasure. The Chinese are erasing our history, traditions, and identity, all for the sake of profit. They are taking our natural resources, such as lithium and gold, and even our ancestral bones, to sell back to their own people.

This exploitation is not solely the fault of foreign interests, but also our government’s fault. They have allowed and even facilitated this exploitation for the sake of political power and personal gain. They have betrayed the people who fought and died for this land and are giving it away to the highest bidder. They are selling out our future for short-term gain.

It is high time for us to come together as a nation, regardless of our political or social differences, and demand that our government takes decisive action to safeguard our land and secure our future. We must demand that every Zimbabwean, not only be granted legal ownership of their land, but also given economic and political empowerment. Secure land tenure enables people to invest in their land, enhance their livelihoods, and participate actively in the economy. Additionally, owning land provides collateral for loans, enables the establishment of businesses and job creation. However, the importance of family inheritance has been undermined by political strife and shame, with families’ rights to their land taken away without mercy, leaving their children’s futures dispossessed to beggar status. It is disappointing to see that while Bill Gates and his children are able to inherit Zimbabwe’s land, the Zimbabwean government has failed to entrust its people with their ancestral land, which they claim to be the custodian of, and instead selling it to the highest bidder. People are now compromising their values for political affiliations, for something that is rightfully theirs. Land ownership also affords individuals a voice in the political process, enabling them to make informed choices and not be beholden to the ruling party or government.

We need to come up with a plan to ensure that all Zimbabweans have access to land, regardless of their political affiliations or social status. We must also put measures in place to prevent corruption and ensure that land is distributed fairly and transparently. We should look to successful land reform programs in other countries, such as South Korea and Taiwan, for inspiration and guidance on how to move forward.

In addition, I would also suggest engaging with local communities and farmers to ensure their needs and interests are taken into account in the reform process. This could involve holding public forums or town hall meetings where individuals can share their experiences and ideas for improving the current system.

Overall, I believe that implementing effective land reform policies is crucial for promoting economic growth, reducing poverty and inequality, and ensuring social justice. It will not be an easy task, but with the right approach and commitment, I am confident that we can create a fairer and more equitable society for all.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Devine Ndabezitha Chaminuka Mafa

ZEM POWER

Zimbabwe Economic Movement

