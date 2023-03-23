Tagwirei Dishes Out Land For School Collapsed By Korokoza Mining

Spread the love

Businessman Kuda Tagwirei’s Kuvimba Mining House has provided a new site where Globe and Phoenix Primary School will be built following last week’s mishap at the school where 18 learners were injured after a classroom floor collapsed into an underground mining tunnel.

The school has since been shut down and learners are temporarily housed at neighbouring Sally Mugabe Primary School.

Kwekwe District civil protection committee chairperson, Mr Fortune Mpungu said a team from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the National Geospatial and Space Agency, are currently on site carrying out surveys to avert any dangers.

The land was availed by Kuvimba Mining House which took over mining operations from former owners, Homestake.

“I can confirm that Kuvimba Mining House availed a piece of land for the construction of the new school. The land is located near the Globe and Phoenix Secondary School. As we speak a team of surveyors is on the ground carrying out surveys so that we do not encounter similar challenges,” said Mr Mpungu.

He said the team, as directed by President Mnangagwa, is also carrying out surveys underneath the entire Globe and Phoenix area.

“The surveys are underway as directed and we will soon receive a report. They are also surveying the area where the Government complex will be built to avoid future disasters,” he said.

Mr Mpungu said Kuvimba is willing to assist speed up the reconstruction of the school.

Already, businesspeople from Kwekwe have pledged to assist with the construction of the school once land is availed.

Dr Solomon Matsa and Cde Energy Ncube have pledged to help construct classroom blocks at the school.

The two have since taken care of hospital bills for the injured learners.

Meanwhile, the national CPU has provided tents at Sally Mugabe Primary School which are sheltering the students.

All the 1 300 learners have been accommodated at the school grounds prompting authorities to suggest hot sitting to avoid congestion.

“A total of 21 tents have been pitched at the school and they are enough to accommodate all the learners. Due to a shortage of furniture, we have decided that one group comes in the morning and the other in the afternoon so that they can all be accommodated,” said Mr Mpungu.

“We are currently in the process of sourcing chalkboards, and submersible pumps to ensure there is enough water for every child.”

Mr Mpungu said various Government departments are on site to ensure that everything is in order.

“We have our health staffers both from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Kwekwe City Council, and the department of environmental health who are on the ground to ensure that hygiene is maintained to avert disease outbreaks. We are also sourcing more water buckets and ensuring that there are water tanks for easy access to water,” he said.

The authorities have also staggered break and lunch times to avoid congestion in ablution facilities and water sources. The construction of the new school is expected to commence once the surveys are completed.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...