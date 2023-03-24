Chitungwiza Man Beaten To Death For Breaking Into A Parked Car

By-A 40-year-old Chitungwiza man was beaten to death by a mob after being caught breaking into a parked vehicle in Zengeza 1.

Last Kandishaya was spotted breaking the windscreen of a Toyota Hiace at a house along Bise Street.

He was caught by Tawanda Kawondera, 31, and Walter Munjeya, 31, and a mob, who beat him to death.

The two have since been arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Kandishaya’s body was taken to Chitungwiza General Hospital mortuary where it’s awaiting a post-mortem.

“Police in Chitungwiza arrested two suspects in connection with a murder case involving a man reported to have been assaulted in Zengeza,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The now deceased was reported to have unlawfully entered one of the suspects’ yard.

“While inside the yard, the now deceased was alleged to have broken the windscreen of a parked Toyota Hiace and was seen by the second accused person who called for assistance.

“Other residents rushed to the scene and assaulted the now deceased.

“They left him lying unconscious along Bise Street.

“The vehicle owner then used the deceased’s cellphone to call his older brother’s son and advised him to come and collect his uncle.

“The relative found the now deceased lying on his back and his hands tied with a cloth.

“Police found him dead and investigations have since started.”

