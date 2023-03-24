Harare City Council Reduces Parking Penalty Fees

By-Harare City Council (HCC) has reduced the penalty parking fees from US$132 to US$65.

This follows a public outcry over a US$132 penalty charge for failing to display a valid parking ticket worth US$1 per hour.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the City resolved to have the parking penalty charge reduced to US$57 and the clamping charge of $65 delayed by up to three hours.

Mayor Mafume said motorists are now expected to pay US$57 within three hours if a vehicle is clamped. Speaking during a Special Council Meeting recently. Mayor Mafume said:

The effect is that one will get a ticket of US$57 across the board no matter the offence. If you have been parked and you are late by 30 minutes you will simply pay the parking fee arrear but after 30 minutes the motorist will be issued with a penalty ticket of $57 which must be settled within 3 hours. The clamping and towing fine of $65 will be charged to motorists who fail to pay the $57 penalty fee within three hours.

He said if a motorist fails to pay during the specified period, it means that he has to pay US$57 plus a parking fine of US$65.

If a motorist exceeds more than 30 minutes from their booked time, they will be fined.

Mayor Mafume said Council has instructed the Finance and Development Committee to begin the process of reducing the fines.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa recently ordered Harare councillors to quickly review downwards the parking penalty charges following a public outcry.

The ruling ZANU PF had also condemned the CCC-dominated local authority over the manner in which City Parking has been enforcing traffic by-laws in Harare’s central business district.

