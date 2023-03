“Remember Wiwa In Your Prayers”

Spare a prayer for our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1 who is being unjustly prosecuted by the regime in Harare.

He’s a political prisoner who has been held in prison for 281 days without trial.

Let’s continue to call for his release. #WiwaWednesday #FreeWiwa- CCC

