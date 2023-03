BREAKING: Steven Muchato Dies

By A Correspondent | A Zimbabwean man suffering from albinism, Steven Muchato, has died.

Muchato was interviewed by ZimEye in May last year when he was appealing for funds for his treatment (see video)

“Steven Muchato gone 💔,” wrote community support nurse Brenda Mudimu, informing ZimEye.

Exact details of cause of death were not availed at the time of writing.

