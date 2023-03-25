Zanu PF Official Bashed At Campaign Rally

By- A Bindura Zanu PF councillor was reportedly assaulted by a Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) student during a campaign rally on 17 March this year.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Bindura North Ward 12 Councillor, Wendile Machisi was assaulted by one Webester, who accused him of bedding his wife.

During the assault, Machisi did not retaliate but remained calm, fearing he would be disqualified ahead of the ZANU PF primary elections. ZPP said:

