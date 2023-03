BREAKING: UK Former Chancellor Secretly Filmed Enlisting For Dodgy Korean Job

In what reflects how so easily British MPs can be hired by foreign companies, and even mercenaries, or dictators like Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country’s most recent Chancellor Of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng has been filmed applying for a Korean job, totally unbeknown that the company doesn’t even exist.

Serving MP and Former UK Finance Minister, @KwasiKwarteng secretly filmed Al Jazeera Style applying for Korean Job, and says @Conservatives

will allow him fly to Korea while in office as an MP. https://t.co/WIQlX3regr pic.twitter.com/1hGxqIaSTs — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) March 26, 2023

