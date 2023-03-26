“It’s Democracy”: Mutsvangwa

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has extended voting in the primary elections to this Sunday, with Masvingo and Midlands provinces expected to start voting as scheduled.

The revolutionary ZANU PF party’s internal democratic process received an overwhelming response this Saturday.

Briefing the media at the party’s headquarters in Harare this Saturday evening, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha said centres that completed the voting process should proceed to count votes.

“This massive exercise is testimony to the popularity of President ED Mnangagwa. Due to the multitude of our party faithful who thronged polling stations, the party has been forced to extend voting to the 26th of March. This was due to these boundaries and logistical delays due to numbers. We are expecting 4.3 million voters to vote in these primary elections.

“We received information that some supporters were not captured in cell registers, we urge these supporters to be captured as we march towards the attaining of 5 million votes. The party is seized with getting voting materials and will be extended from 0700hrs to 1300hrs. Those who completed their voting should proceed to count votes and publish then at the centres,” he said.

Dr Bimha also noted that Masvingo and Midlands provinces will commence the voting process this Sunday as scheduled from 0700hrs to 1600hrs.

“Masvingo and Midlands as reported earlier will commence the voting process at 0700hrs to 1600hrs. Returning officers and polling agents at all booths are directed to safeguard the integrity of the voting material,” he said.

ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the extension of the voting process is democracy at play.

“We always boast that ZANU PF is there to rule by the consent of the people, extending democracy to the grassroots level. None was disqualified for frivolous reasons. Enthusiasm in the polling booth catering for membership of the party, this election will be the end of CCC,” he said.

ZANU PF’s primary elections are meant to select candidates who will represent the party in the National Assembly, Senate, women and youth quotas as well as local authorities in the forthcoming general elections.- ZBC News

