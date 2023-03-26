Prophet Threatens To Use Magic Powers To Destroy Al Jazeera Database

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean feared black magician Prophet Isaac Makomichi of Masvingo has claimed he can make Aljazeera Investigations database disappear.

The clergy once made headlines with mountain moving miracles which was described by some pastors as pure “evil powers magic.”

According to social media reports, rich people and slayqueens are using Makomichi’s love potions to amass fortunes.

Some politicians are also reportedly visiting Makomichi to get luck to win 2023 elections.

“If my government gives me the green light, I can use my powers to make all the Aljazeera database disappear.

Aljazeera wants to destroy our country, I can even strike their headquarters with lighting.

All the people who are in those Aljazeera document can contact me on +263777469342 so that I can help them to stop another episodes to come out,” said Pastor Isaac Makomichi.

Zimbabweans say Makomichi must focus on his love charms as it is against God to protect gold thieves.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...