ZESA Token Purchase System Down

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said that its electricity token purchase system is currently down.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, ZETDC, a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, said the challenge is affecting its customers countrywide. ZETDC said:

We would like to advise you that our electricity token purchase system is currently down.

Our team is working flat out to ensure the restoration of service. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

ZETDC, however, did not give the timeframe for when its electricity token purchase system is expected to be up and running again.

