ZimParks Kills Problem “Garwe”

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (Zimparks) has managed to account for a crocodile that recently attacked and seriously injured two teenage boys in the Chivake River in Gutu.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told The Herald that the crocodile was shot and killed by rangers and its carcass taken to Masvingo. Said Farawo:

We eliminated the crocodile in the Chivake River in Gutu after it attacked and injured two boys who were taken to Chivhu Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable.

Every time there is a problem animal, Zimparks attends to such situations and either kills the animal or animals or just scares them away and in this case we killed the problem crocodile in Chiguhune.

Farawo implored members of the public to treat water bodies with caution as they risk being attacked by crocodiles.

Cases of human-wildlife conflict have been on the rise in recent years and this has been attributed to a population increase of both humans and wildlife, the effects of climate change, deforestation, illegal cutting of grass, and general mismanagement of natural resources.

