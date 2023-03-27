Free Hernia Treatment For Mutare Minors

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- One hundred (100) children aged between two and 12 years have benefitted from free hernia scanning and surgical operation exercise at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

According to Business Times, the exercise was conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Japanese government and Celebration Health.

Dr. Patricia Mtambanengwe told the publication that they had come to Mutare to operate on only 100 patients diagnosed with hernia. She said:

We are aware of the large numbers here, but there is only a limited number of patients that will be attended to during the course of this programme.

Mtambanengwe said that there are more than 1000 hernia patients countrywide that need to be attended to.

Concellia Makoni from Marondera, whose child was successfully operated on, on Tuesday, said:

I am so grateful, I do not know how to thank all those behind this gesture, the Japanese government, the Zimbabwe government, Celebration Health and the WHO for rescuing my child.

I was hopeless and have just been given hope. I am the happiest person today, God is great.

However, some mothers travelled long distances but left Mutare disappointed after their children were not checked and operated on.z

One such mother was Lovejoy Kusena who said she spent a lot of money after travelling from Nyanyadzi, about 125km south of Mutare.

A hernia scanning and surgery procedure is estimated to cost at least US$400.

Symptoms of a hernia in a child

A full, round belly.

Belly pain and soreness.

Vomiting.

Fussiness.

Redness or discoloration near the hernia.

Fever

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...