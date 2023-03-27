Mahwende Wins Masvingo Urban Zanu PF Primary Election

By A Correspondent

Wellington Mahwende won the Zanu PF Masvingo Urban House of Assembly primary election after seeing off James Pande’s challenge.

Mahwende polled a total of 1494 votes to Pande’s 700.

Mahwende is the current deputy mayor of the city of Masvingo. He is also the councillor for ward 6, Masvingo Urban Constituency.

“Zanu PF Masvingo Urban

Final Masvingo Urban Constituency results of poll:

@Mahwende 1494

Pande 717,” a Zanu PF official posted on Facebook.

