Police Seize 40 Kilogrammes Of Mbanje From Bus Driver

Spread the love

More than four thousand people have been arrested countrywide for peddling drugs, as law enforcement agents intensify the fight against drug and substance abuse.

In an update released this Saturday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police revealed that 73 people were arrested on the 24th of this month under an operation code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 4 279 under the operation which started in February this year.

Police also arrested 296 people under an operation on passenger public service vehicles.

One of the suspects, Hendrix Jonga a bus driver was arrested this Friday at Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus in Beitbridge after police received information that he was in possession of dagga.

Jonga was found in possession of 40 kilogrammes of dagga with a street value of ZW$4 million.

The ZRP embarked on a major crackdown on drug peddlers countrywide last month, with the operation also targeting those selling alcoholic drinks without a licence as part of efforts to curb the scourge.

Suspects have since appeared in court with their cases at various stages.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...