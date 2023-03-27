President Chamisa Speaks On Gold Looting Scam

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the Al Jazeera documentary on filthy gold scams in Zimbabwe is a glimpse of rampant looting of resources by the Zanu PF regime.

According to President Chamisa, the documentary is a typical revelation of relentless looting, corruption and deceit.

“THE FISH ROTS FROM THE HEAD…

The Aljazeera documentary graphically exposes the extent of the rot at the top,but it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This clearly shows how corrupt, rotten & broken leadership has destroyed a jewel and great country.

Zimbabwe is not poor, it’s just poorly governed,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

