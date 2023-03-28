12 Zanu PF Bigwigs Fall In Mash Central Primaries

Spread the love

By- A dozen Mashonaland Central seating MPs have lost in the just-ended Zanu PF primary elections.

The province has 18 constituencies, and only six candidates retained their seats.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Monica Mavhunga lost the senatorial seat to Cde Nicholas Goche.

Those who survived are Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe (Mazowe West), Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhu (Bindura North), Cde Tendai Nyabani (Rushinga), Minister of Energy and Power Development Cde Zhemu Soda, Cde Douglas Karoro (Mbire) and Cde Remigious Matangira (Bindura South) survived.

The entire Mt Darwin and Guruve constituencies were erased of old players.

Cde Stephen Kabozo (Mt Darwin South) lost to Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Cde Norman Marikisi (Mt Darwin East) was beaten by Cde Dzidzai Burau, Cde Barnwell Seremwe (Mt Darwin West) was dislodged by Cde Witness Jonga, sitting Mt Darwin North MP Cde Noveti Muponora did not contest. Cde Laban Munemo won the contest.

In Guruve South, Cde Patrick Dutiro lost to provincial vice chairperson Colonel Christopher Magomo while Cde Girovha Dzapasi Guruve North lost to Cde Tendai Pinduka.

Mazowe North was one of the most interesting constituencies where Cde Campion Mugweni was battling Advocate Martin Dinha, Cde Tafadzwa Musarara and Cde Tsungi Makumbe.

However, a youthful, Cde Tsungi Makumbe won the Mazowe North seat.

In Mazowe South, Politburo member Cde Fortune Chasi lost to Cde Nobert Mazungunye while in Mazowe Central Cde Sydney Chidamba lost to Cde Maxmore Njanji.

In Muzarabani South, Cde Tapera Saizi lost to Cde Benjamin Kabikira.

In Shamva South, sitting MP Cde Bramwell Bushu lost to Cde Joseph Mapiki who is returning having lost to Cde Bushu in the previous election. Cde Oscar Gorerino (Shamva North) lost to Cde Isaac Chinodakufa.

Reports also indicate that Cde Lazarus Dokora and Dr James Makamba won senate seats in Rushinga and Mt Darwin respectively.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...