No militarydictator has brought lasting prosperity to any African country. The worst cases of corruption in Africa've been caused by militarydictators.The only good dictator is a dead one, says prof @GeorgeAyitey9, while accusing among others, Muammah Gaddafi of looting US60bln pic.twitter.com/tOKbYhrF2z— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 28, 2023
