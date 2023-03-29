Airport Staff Fired Over #GOLDMAFIA Scandal As “Secrets-Leaker,” Uebert Walks Scotfree
29 March 2023
Dear Editor.
The situation is tense at RGM Airport. Inside every department junior employees are being randomly accused of facilitating the movement of minerals and money. It’s the small fish that are being implicated. Some were issued final notice, others mere warning. It’s not fair that the people they issued official instructions are the ones being punished, and yet the big fish are being let off.