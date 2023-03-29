George Charamba Threatens To Arrest Journalists Over Al Jazeera Documentary #GOLDMAFIA

By Farai D Hove | Presidential Spokesman George Charamba has threatened to go after journalists deporting the ongoing Al Jazeera documentary series, #GOLD MAFIA.

The documentary, broadcadting every Thursday till its part 4, reveals deep but large scale gold smuggling and money laundering being done by notorious launderers between Zimbabwe, UAE, and UK.

The implicated smugglers have direct connections to the central bank, RBZ for several years to date.

Writing earlier in the day, Charamba said, “we will go after you if you elect to defame people on flimsy of privileges of false journalism. ”

He then thereafter warned the media about what he termed, trying to become “heroes of Al Jazeera, as did your counterpart in Egypt.”

The threats drew condemnation from leading media watchdogs with the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators holding a public engagement expressing concern over the statements by Charamba. Click here to listen.

