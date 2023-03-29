The Heavy Price of Freedom: Dismantling the Criminal Regime in Zimbabwe

By Divine Mafa | After much reflection and deep meditation, I have been inspired to pen this essay from the higher locus.

The situation in Zimbabwe is dire, and the only solution to bring about real change is to dismantle the criminal regime that has ruled the country for over four decades. Diplomatic solutions and talks have been exhausted, and it is time to take a strong stance against the government.

The current regime is akin to a criminal Mafia, and there can be no more business as usual.

Sanctions are a powerful tool that can be used to put pressure on the government and its supporters. All government workers, including teachers, city workers, police officers, soldiers of all ranks, and election officers must be included in the sanctions list.

These individuals are tools used by the government to externalize assets and torture those who do not follow orders. Even university professors and lecturers who receive a paycheck from the government must be held accountable. No one should be left out of the sanctions list.

In addition, all mineral exports and other valuable resources should be placed under sanctions. The exploitation and displacement of at-risk populations have been rampant in Zimbabwe, and the ban on mineral sales will at least ensure that there will be some resources left when Zimbabwe finally becomes free. No foreign direct investment should be allowed, and those who participate must be punished, as recent money laundering cases have demonstrated.

The U.S. embassy and all other embassies should be closed as a sign of solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe. The international community must stand with the people of Zimbabwe in their fight for justice and democracy. The current regime must be held accountable for their actions. The use of the military to intimidate and silence opposition must be condemned.

The people of Zimbabwe need to know that the world is standing with them in their fight for justice and democracy.

To truly break the current corrupt system in Zimbabwe, we must take a multifaceted approach. We need to hold all government workers accountable by adding them to the sanctions list.

We need to engage with the international security council leadership to promote respect for human rights by by being present in area of need.

We need to conduct independent investigations to uncover the truth about what happened during the military suppression of opposition. We need to support citizen-led movements that can highlight the government’s wrongdoing and bring public attention to the issue.

This will be a long and difficult road, but the price of freedom is always heavy. We cannot allow the criminal regime in Zimbabwe to continue to hold power. It is time to take a strong stance and do whatever it takes to bring about real change. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and it is up to the international community to ensure that they get it. We must act now, before it is too late.

The situation in Zimbabwe is dire, and there can be no doubt that the government is a criminal mafia that has been allowed to operate with impunity for far too long. Diplomatic solutions have been attempted for over 42 years, but they have proven ineffective in the face of such brazen criminality. We must acknowledge the reality that Zimbabwe is more like North Korea than a functioning democracy.

In the face of such tyranny, it is clear that sanctions are necessary. No country should be allowed to conduct business as usual while its government commits atrocities against its own citizens. It is time for the international community to take a stand and impose meaningful sanctions against the regime in Zimbabwe.

The first step must be the closure of all embassies, including the U.S. embassy. This will send a strong message that the world will not tolerate the criminal behavior of the Zimbabwean government. The list of individuals subject to these sanctions must include all top officials, as well as any academics or professors who support the regime. We are talking about millions of people who have been oppressed for too long, and they deserve our support.

Make no mistake, the road ahead will be long and difficult. But the price of freedom is always heavy, and we must be willing to pay it. We cannot sit idly by and watch as innocent people are tortured and killed by a regime that cares only for its own power. We must act now, before it is too late, and show the people of Zimbabwe that they are not alone in their struggle for freedom.

The criminal regime in Zimbabwe must be held accountable for its actions. Diplomatic solutions have proven ineffective over the past 42 years, and it is time to take a stronger stance. Zimbabwe’s situation is reminiscent of North Korea, and no country should be allowed to conduct business with a government that disregards the basic human rights of its citizens.

Sanctions must be imposed on Zimbabwe, and this will not be an easy decision to make. However, we must consider the two million-plus individuals affected by these measures, including the closure of embassies, including the U.S. embassy, and the possible expulsion of professors. These measures may seem drastic, but they are necessary to bring about real change and ensure that the people of Zimbabwe receive the freedom and dignity they deserve.

We cannot simply stand by and watch as the Zimbabwean people are subjected to horrific atrocities. We must take action, even if it means sacrificing some of our own comforts and conveniences. The struggle for freedom is never easy, but it is a battle that we must fight with all our might. Let us join together in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and show them that they are not alone in their fight for a better future.

It is imperative that all individuals on a government payroll, including professors and academics, be subjected to sanctions. We must not show any quarter to the criminal regime in Zimbabwe, nor should we entertain any discussions with the military. There is simply no government in Zimbabwe that benefits the people, and we cannot afford to leave any room for negotiations with such a corrupt entity.

The USA and allies must consider intervention as a final resort to bring about real change in Zimbabwe. There is no other way.

This criminal regime has brought nothing but pain and suffering to the people of Zimbabwe, and it is time to take drastic measures to put an end to it. As a people, we demand that the international community take action and support us in our struggle for freedom. The only way to move forward is to burn down the old system and build anew. We cannot allow this criminal entity to continue holding power over us.

Lastly , the opposition must boycott all and anything that could possibly legitimize Zanu PF, encourage more crime such as elections. Just a tool to help Maine more life. There should be no loss of life. Elections are not worth one loss of life. The international community must do what is necessary to guaranteed a free and safe environment for freedom of movement , elections and progress for humanity. There should be zero tolerance of what is considered rigged opportunities. 43 years of rigged opportunities this year on April 2023. It ends now if you are willing for it to end.

Vicarious Rebuttal

Title: Sanctions and the Logic of the Law: Breaking Government Control and Promoting Justice

Receiving stolen property and working for criminal organizations are crimes that are universally condemned in most jurisdictions around the world. These laws exist to protect the rights of individuals and to promote the rule of law, regardless of whether the perpetrators are individuals or governments themselves. However, in many cases, governments may seek to use their power to maintain control over the people they govern, often to the detriment of the rights of those people.

One example of this can be seen in Zimbabwe, where civil servants working in government hospitals are paid meager salaries, often less than $50, and are expected to show up for work, line up patients, and provide no real service. These hospitals serve as a facade, a show of peace to pretend that the government is providing services that it is not. In reality, the ministers are building hospitals to house private patients, while ordinary citizens suffer.

The police in Zimbabwe are also tools used to pillage money from toll booths and to harass people who do not support Zanu PF, the ruling party. These entities all serve the government, fully aware that it is a criminal element. Even professors and the vice-chancellor are expected to support the ruling thieving party to continue receiving ill-gotten gains.

Based on this logic, sanctions must be and should be applied to all beneficiaries of ill-gotten wealth, including members of parliament who were paid $40,000 in preparation to taint them during an Al Jazeera investigation. Sanctions are a necessary tool to help break the government’s hold on desperate civil servants and to free the unknown information and the desperate. By imposing sanctions, the international community can promote justice and hold those who profit from criminal activities accountable.

Moreover, the use of sanctions is not a new concept. Sanctions have been used in the past to promote justice and hold those who profit from criminal activities accountable. In the case of North Korea and Russia, for example, international sanctions have been used to target government officials and institutions who engage in criminal activities. The same approach can be used to hold the Zimbabwean government accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, sanctions are a necessary tool to promote justice and hold those who profit from criminal activities accountable. The logic of the law must be applied equally, whether the perpetrators are individuals or governments themselves. By imposing sanctions, the international community can break the government’s hold on desperate civil servants, promote justice, and protect the rights of individuals.

Section 2

The Logic of the Law in Many Jurisdictions: The Criminality of Receiving Stolen Property and Working for Criminal Organizations

Receiving stolen property and knowingly working for criminal organizations are criminal acts that are universally condemned in most jurisdictions around the world. These acts are seen as a threat to the security and welfare of society, as they promote illegal activities that undermine the rule of law and the rights of individuals.

In many cases, the severity of the offense and the punishment for these crimes vary depending on the value of the stolen property, the jurisdiction, and other factors. However, the fundamental principle behind these laws is the same – to protect the rights of the rightful owners of the property and to prevent individuals from profiting from criminal activities.

In recent times, there have been instances where governments themselves have been accused of running criminal organizations, such as in the case of North Korea, Russia, and Zimbabwe. These governments have been accused of engaging in illegal activities such as money laundering, illegal gold trades, and displacing villagers, among other things.

In Zimbabwe, for instance, civil servants working to provide basic services are paid using laundered US dollars obtained from illicit gold trades. These workers are often at the mercy of the government, with most departments headed by government intelligence operatives who make them dependent on pay ill-gotten from exploiting the living environment.

In such cases, the logic of the law becomes even more apparent, as it underscores the importance of the rule of law and the need to protect the rights of individuals, even in the face of government misconduct. These laws exist to ensure that individuals and governments are held accountable for their actions and that justice is served.

In conclusion, receiving stolen property and knowingly working for criminal organizations are crimes that are considered illegal in most jurisdictions. The laws that govern these crimes are meant to protect the rights of individuals and to promote the rule of law. Even in cases where governments themselves engage in criminal activities, the logic of the law becomes even more important, as it underscores the need for justice and accountability.

WaMwari Divine Chaminuka Mafa

