Kirsty Coventry: We Don’t Want FIFA To Lift Our Suspension

Spread the love

Below was part of Sports and Culture Minister, Kirsty Conventry’s arguments before Parliament as she spoke concerning the ongoing FIFA ban.

“Mr Speaker Sir, we then stepped in, and as you know FIFA then stepped in afterwards to suspend us from international soccer.

“We accepted that. We have never asked them for them to lift it. We don’t want them to lift it at this point, until we have cleared and cleaned up our socks, we are not doing as other members may say, disservice.

“Disservice to who?” VIDEO (credit Money Game Zhali)

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...