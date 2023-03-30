LOVE PICTURES: Jean Gasho – Social Services Snatched My Kids Cause Hubby Is Polygamous

By Showbiz Reporter | Sociallite and blogger Jean Gasho posts the below pictures while saying her kids were taken away by British Social Services because they oppose the idea of a father who is polygamous. She says:

Just imagine removing children from their loving parents just because their parents are polygamous…yet swingers in the UK keep their children…same sex couples then get to adopt the children removed from loving parents.

Well, you can’t stop prophecy, you can’t stop the Prince of KUBALA marrying the women his God is giving him, through polygamy, the Kingdom of YAHOWA shall be established…

This is Atehene and his Queen and Lady…this is beginning of a new era..

It’s a Northern Palace thing…

