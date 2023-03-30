Mazowe Man Attacked Over 13yr Old Girl

By A Correspondent- A 32 year old Mazowe man is nursing injuries after he was attacked with an axe handle and open hands by a 13-year-old girl’s mother and another man who accused him of making the girl sit on his legs at a local bar in Mazowe.

James Makaza sustained an injury on the lips and forehead.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Zviitiko Kaurimbo (39)( the mother) and Spenser Manjira( 33) both from Hidden Valley farm, Mazowe appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

Prosecutors alleged on January 1 Makaza was drinking beer at a local bar in Mazowe when Kaurimbo’s 13-year-old daughter followed her at the bar.

Makaza called the girl and made her sit on his legs.

The girl’s mother interrogated Makaza on his actions and he told her that her daughter had nowhere to sit other than his legs.

The mother became angry and picked an axe handle which she used to assault Makaza.

Manjira joined the fight and assaulted Makaza on the mouth and he was seriously injured.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the two.

The matter continues on April 20.

