Mnangagwa Spokesman Threatens To Imprison Journalists Over Al Jazeera Documentary | FULL THREAD

By Farai D Hove | The below is the full thread of Presidential Spokesman George Charamba as he threatened to imprison journalists over the ongoing Al Jazeera Investigative Unit’s docuseries, #GOLDMAFIA. Charamba, writing on one of his twitter accounts yesterday, announced as follows.

FRIENDLY ADVICE TO ALL RECKLESS JOURNALISTS: Al-Jazeera is not a court of law before whose claims impart privileges to defamatory utterances. It is merely some weaponised channel. If you are reckless enough to repeat what its phoney documentary defamatorily says, hoping to plead:

“I heard/saw it on Al Jazeera”, you will be sorry for yourself. Do not for once think there is no grit to act against reckless, defamatory and politically motivated journalism. Faceless Twitter names egging you on will not be a factor when brickbats come. Be warned!We will come for you if you elect to defame people on flimsy grounds of privileges of false journalism. Trust us on that. Like I warned, you want to be heroes of Al Jazeera, as did your counterpart in Egypt a few years back, we help you ascend that dubious pedestal of false

