SA: Zim Permits Extended To Dec 2023

Spread the love

THE South African Department of Home Affairs has extended the general concession for long-term waiver or visa applicants who are awaiting the results of their applications through December 31, 2023.

Over 200 000 Zimbabweans who have been trying to obtain visas to stay legally in the bordering country are happy about this.

According to a statement from the government, the decision is effective immediately, and South African citizens who requested for visas on or before March 31, 2023, may do so legitimately.

“The Department of Home Affairs extends the blanket concession to 31 December 2023 for a long-term visa or waiver applicants who are awaiting the outcomes of their applications,” read a statement from the department.

“A Directive to the Home Affairs Head Office the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Consular Services and Visa. Facilitation Centres have been issued to communicate this decision. The decision means that long-term visa or waiver applicants are permitted to legally remain in the country until 31 December 2023. pending the finalisation of their applications,” read the statement.

“Those that are travelling on passports issued by countries that are not visa exempted are required to apply for a visitor’s visa to return to South Africa until their applications have been finalised. This concession is only applicable to applicants who have submitted an application via VFS before or on 31 March 2023.”

The concession does not apply to any short-term tourists whose visas were valid for fewer than 90 days, and they must leave before or on the date when their visas expire.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...